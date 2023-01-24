Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged two law enforcement officers with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media. Prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday against two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies in the Aug. 21 arrest in the small town of Mulberry. The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies. Federal authorities are also investigating the arrest.