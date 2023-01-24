Cargo ship sinks between South Korea, Japan; 5 crew rescued

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean and Japanese coast guards are searching for 17 crewmembers of a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday in waters between South Korea and Japan. The coast guard of the South Korean island of Jeju said five crewmembers were rescued by nearby vessels after the Jin Tian sank. Strong wind warnings were issued in the area of the sinking, and Japan’s coast guard said its ships were delayed arriving to the search area because of rough weather. The location is about 93 miles south of South Korea’s Jeju island and 100 miles south of Nagasaki, Japan. The Hong Kong-registered ship was carrying lumber. The crewmembers are from China and Myanmar.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

