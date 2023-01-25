Citizen journalist’s lawsuit heard by federal appeals court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Texas-based online citizen journalist wants a federal appeals court to revive her lawsuit against Laredo area officials over her 2017 arrest. Pricilla Villarreal was arrested for violating a Texas law governing the seeking and use of nonpublic information. A state judge dismissed the criminal case, saying the law used to arrest her was unconstitutional. But Villarreal still wants to be able to sue officials for damages. One federal judge tossed her lawsuit. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived it. But the full 16-member court agreed to rehear the case and arguments were heard Wednesday.

