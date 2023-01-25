Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, a decision that reverses months of persistent arguments by the Biden administration that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. The U.S. decision was confirmed by senior administration officials and comes on the heels of Germany likewise reversing course and agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia’s wrath without the U.S. similarly committing its own tanks.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

