House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House is showing its support for protesters in Iran. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest the country’s theocracy. The protests began in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. At least 517 protesters in Iran have been killed and more than 19,200 people have been arrested, according to a group that has closely monitored the unrest.

