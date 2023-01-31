Cal fires swim coach McKeever, winner of 4 NCAA team titles

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Longtime University of California women’s swimming coach Teri McKeever has been fired following an investigation into alleged harassment, bullying and verbally abusive conduct. McKeever led the Golden Bears to four NCAA team titles over 29 years. She coached the U.S. women’s swim team at the London Olympics in 2012, the first woman to serve in that role. Cal hired a law firm to investigate the allegations against McKeever. Athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement that many of the allegations were substantiated and that McKeever violated numerous university policies.

