Taiwan activates defenses in response to China incursions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has scrambled fighter jets and and put navy ships and missile systems on alert in response to nearby operations of 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says 20 Chinese aircraft crossed the central line in the Taiwan Strait that has long been an unofficial buffer zone between the sides. China claims the self-governing island republic as its own territory to be taken by force, while the vast majority of Taiwanese are opposed to coming under the control of China’s authoritarian Communist Party. The ministry says Taiwan’s armed forces “monitored the situation … to respond to these activities.” China’s operations aimed at Taiwan have raised concerns in the U.S. military about a possible blockade or invasion of the island.

