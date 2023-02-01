Andrew Tate to appeal second 30-day detention
By VADIM GHIRDA and STEPHEN McGRATH
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at a court in Bucharest Wednesday to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal Wednesday morning handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women. All four will look to overturn a judge’s Jan. 20 decision to extend for a second time their detention by 30 days.