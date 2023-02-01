Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran formally has blamed Israel for a drone attack that targeted a military workshop in its central city of Isfahan over the weekend, warning it “reserves its legitimate and inherent right” to retaliate. Iran’s mission to the United Nations, in a letter it published on its website Thursday, attributed the attack late Saturday to Israel. Israeli officials declined to comment. The letter signed by Iranian ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani also offered the warning that it could retaliate over Israel’s attack.

