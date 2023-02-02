9 held in Netherlands, Belgium over German ATM explosions

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say that nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros (nearly $5.7 million) have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium. Prosecutors and police said Thursday that the arrests were made during raids on 16 properties in the two neighboring countries on Monday. German prosecutors are seeking their extradition. The 52 explosions at cash machines in Germany started in November 2021 and continued until Jan. 19. They took place mostly deep in the night. The perpetrators caused damage estimated at more than 6.7 million euros, more than the total value of the cash they stole by blowing up the machines that contained it.

