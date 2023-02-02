A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has sanctioned a member who was accused of harassing a legislative aide. Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is among a right-wing group of lawmakers who have challenged the GOP establishment. She allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child. But the decision to suspend Frye-Mueller has faced backlash from conservative activists. It underscores how Statehouse politics have become nationalized. In South Dakota, a contrarian brand of Republicans is pushing the Legislature to take hardline stances on social issues.

By STEPHEN GROVES and AMANCAI BIRABEN Associated Press

