Dance hall 911 caller: ‘He might start shooting again’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emergency calls to the Monterey Park police after a dance hall shooting that killed 11 people and wounded nine reveal the confusion and chaos in the first moments the shots rang out. The 911 calls released Thursday depict a man trying to make sense of what happened to his girlfriend who was shot in a car in the parking lot next to him on Jan. 21. The man at first only reports that the car window has been shot but gradually begins to wonder if she is alive as a dispatcher asks if she’s breathing. Police say Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old, targeted the dance hall he once frequented. He later killed himself.

