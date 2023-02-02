Grandmother indicted after boy, 9, fatally shoots teen girl

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage. Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family’s west Baltimore rowhouse with some other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental. April Gaskins, 54, is accused of reckless endangerment and two counts of failure to secure a firearm.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.