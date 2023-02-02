Iowa voids Illini students’ tickets when it discovers prank

The Iowa athletic department voided the tickets an Illinois spirit group purchased under an assumed identity for the men’s basketball game in Iowa City on Saturday. The group known as “Orange Krush” bought 200 tickets but had them canceled after Iowa discovered the tickets were falsely purchased for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign. Iowa issued a refund and donated the tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids. Orange Krush leader Kilton Rauman said he attempted the end-around because he doubts the host school would knowingly sell to a large group cheering the visitor and heckling the home team.

