Israeli FM in Sudan, holds talks on full ties, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has announced it will move forward to normalize full diplomatic ties with Israel, following a visit earlier in the day by the Israeli foreign minister to the Sudanese capital. During his one-day visit to Khartoum on Thursday, Eli Cohen met with various Sudanese political figures including Sudan’s ruling general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan. In a statement published after Cohen’s departure, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said: “It was agreed to move forward toward the normalization of relations between the two countries.’’ Sudan first normalized ties with Israel in 2020 but the process stalled and military coup in October 2021 deposed Sudan’s government, upending the African country’s fragile democratic transition.

