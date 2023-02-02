Murder case dropped in 2021 death of private eye Palladino

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors in San Francisco have dropped all charges against two men accused in the murder of famed private investigator Jack Palladino. The San Francisco district attorney’s office said it dismissed the case because of a lack of evidence. Police in February 2021 said Palladino died of head injuries after fighting off two men in a car who tried to steal his camera. But prosecutors and defense lawyers now say there was no evidence of a robbery attempt. A lawyer for the Palladino family says the family is disappointed in the decision because circumstantial evidence points to the suspects’ guilt.

