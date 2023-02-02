Official: 17 people killed in bus-truck crash in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A rescue official in northwest Pakistan says a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck trailer killed at least 17 passengers. The crash happened overnight near a tunnel in Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the emergency official and state-run media. Rehmat Ullah said the dead and injured have been transported to a hospital in Kohat. TV footage showed images of the destroyed bus. The latest crash comes after a bus fell off a bridge and caught fire Sunday in Baluchistan province, killing 40 people. Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws.

