Pakistani troops kill 2 militants in raid near Afghan border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have killed two insurgents during a raid of a militant hideout in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near Afghanistan. Friday’s shootout in North Waziristan, a district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, came days after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque on a police compound Peshawar, killing 101 people. On Friday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said he invited his predecessor and now opposition leader, Imran Khan, to talk next week about the response to the surge of violence.

