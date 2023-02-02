Recording: Wife told police mentally ill husband had gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Culver City, California, on Thursday released body camera footage showing events before officers shot an unarmed man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the back last year in the Los Angeles suburb. They also released audio recordings of his estranged wife telling police he was armed and dangerous. The recordings contradict Guillermo Medina’s wife said in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Tuesday. Adriana Medina said she never told police he had a gun and asked for help for her husband. Her attorney said while her client might have not remembered everything correctly, it does not take away from the fact that her husband was unarmed and shot in the back. The state attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting.

By JULIE WATSON and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

