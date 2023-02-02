Serbia could become ‘pariah’ over Kosovo, president warns

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s populist president has warned during a chaotic parliamentary session that the Balkan nation could become a European “pariah” state if it rejects a Western plan for normalizing relations with Kosovo. President Aleksandar Vucic faced a hostile reception from right-wing opposition lawmakers on Thursday. They urged parliament to reject the plan and accused Vucic of betraying Serbia. The plan hasn’t been made public formally. But Vucic said it stipulates that Serbia wouldn’t object to Kosovo’s inclusion in international organizations including the United Nations. But he said that Belgrade wouldn’t have to formally recognize Kosovo’s statehood.

