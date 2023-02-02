Stolen money evidence allowed in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can call witnesses to testify how Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole money as part of the double murder trial for the disbarred South Carolina attorney. Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors must show it is convincing evidence and linked to the killings. Newman will hold hearings without the jury to decide if the witnesses can testify. Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife and son at their Colleton County home in June 2021 because the theft was about to be discovered and he was trying to buy time to cover it up. Murdaugh’s lawyers say it is absurd and ridiculous to think that Murdaugh would believe having his family brutally killed would do anything but bring scrutiny into every nook and cranny of his life.

