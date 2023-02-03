Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:42 AM

Medical group says 4 injured in Yemeni land mine blast

KTVZ

CAIRO (AP) — Medical officials say three children and one woman were critically injured in a land mine explosion in Yemen. Doctors Without Borders said the mine detonated Thursday after one of the children began playing with the device, injuring three others nearby. The group did state the location of the explosion, but said all four arrived at a hospital in the besieged city of Taiz and were transferred to other facilities. Land mines have been laid in Yemen since the 1960s. Since the outbreak of war in 2014, there has been a huge uptick in their use. Houthi rebels have widely used land mines.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content