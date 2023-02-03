Olympic flame to take seaborne journey to 2024 Paris Games

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The Olympic flame is going for a sail. Instead of arriving overland the symbolic flame alighting the 2024 Paris Games will take to the seas from its birthplace in Greece. Paris organizers say it will travel across the Mediterranean aboard a three-masted tall ship and arrive in the French port of Marseille. According to tradition the flame will be lit by the sun’s rays at a ceremony in Ancient Olympia. Then it will be carried by the Olympic torch to Athens, Marseille, and then on to Paris. Marseille is hosting sailing and soccer competitions at the games.

