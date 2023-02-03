Police: Bus overturns in Slovenia, killing 3, injuring more

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police say a bus has overturned in northeastern Slovenia, killing three people and injuring several others. The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday near the town of Murska Sobota. Police say an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Photos from the scene show the bus on its side in the grass outside the road. Marks can be seen where it apparently slid down a grassy slope after breaking through a barrier. Local media said the bus had foreign license plates.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.