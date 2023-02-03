World Health Organization employee released in Mali
By BABA AHMED
Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The World Health Organization says one of its employees has been released in northern Mali after being abducted by unidentified assailants. Dr. Mahamadou Diawara was freed Thursday afternoon and is in Gao town. Preparations are being made to send him to the capital, Bamako, a WHO spokesperson said. The West African nation has been battling a decade-long jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The jihadis conduct hostage-taking for ransom as a way to fund operations and expand their presence.