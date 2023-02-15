Mexico finds yet more corruption in health regulatory agency

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators in Mexico have found evidence of more corruption in the country’s health regulatory agency. The agency — known as the Federal Commission for the Prevention of Health Risks — said Wednesday that 11 employees have been fired because of the allegations. It is not clear if any have been charged with crimes. The agency says the employees passed sensitive information on rule changes to private pharmaceutical firms. The agency has earned such a reputation for corruption that in 2022, the government announced that medical regulatory inspectors would be required to wear body cameras to guard against improper conduct.

