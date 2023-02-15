Nevada judge: Texas university can decide to ban defendant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge says it’s up to the University of Texas at Dallas whether to ban a woman from attending classes on campus while she serves house arrest in Texas ahead of trial in a Las Vegas-area stabbing that drew international attention. But the judge decided Wednesday that Nika Nikoubin can’t book singing and dancing at venues away from home in Frisco, Texas, without prior approval. A UT Dallas police detective asked for a ban, citing the fatal mass shooting this week at Michigan State University. Nikoubin is a 22-year-old aspiring music video performer who police say described stabbing a man in a room at a hotel in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike.

