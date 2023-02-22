UNESCO chief urges tougher regulation of social media

PARIS (AP) — The United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural agency chief is urging a global conversation on the regulation of social media and its role in the spread of misinformation in order to make the internet a safer place. Audrey Azoulay, the director general of UNESCO, addressed a gathering of lawmakers, journalists and civil societies from around the world to discuss ways to regulate social media platforms such as Twitter and others to help make the internet a safer, fact-based space. The two-day conference aims to formulate guidelines that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and businesses manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression.

