2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers have died after being caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the skiers had been reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir, northeast of Durango, on Saturday. Just before midnight, a helicopter found an avalanche with tracks leading into it but not out of it. The center says the two skiers were later found buried in about 4 feet of avalanche debris. A total of six people have now been killed in avalanches in Colorado this snow season. Last season, seven people were killed in avalanches.

