5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

BEIJING (AP) — At least five workers were killed in a roof collapse at a mine in southwestern China, as hope appeared to be fading for 47 miners trapped under rubble after a mining disaster last week in northern China. Deadly mine disasters occur regularly in China, although a safety crackdown has reduced their toll. In Sichuan province, 25 miners were underground when part of the roof collapsed Sunday morning. Local officials said five were killed, three were badly injured and the others escaped. Meanwhile, rescue efforts were continuing at the open-pit mine in Inner Mongolian where a wall collapsed six days ago. Additional equipment was brought in to help after Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an “all-out” search-and-rescue effort.

