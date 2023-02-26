Cause sought in Arizona truck crash that killed 2 bicyclists

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear are trying to determine why a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into a group of bicyclists, leaving two dead and 11 injured. Goodyear police say the man who was driving the truck stayed at the scene of Saturday’s crash and was cooperating with authorities, but it remained unclear Sunday if speed or impairment were factors. The name, age and hometown of the man hasn’t been released yet. The two bicyclists were also not identified, although police say one victim was a woman who died at the scene. The medical conditions of the other 11 injured adult bicyclists weren’t immediately available Sunday although police most of the injuries were serious.

