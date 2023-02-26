Greeks revel in Carnival celebrations after pandemic pause

NAXOS, Greece (AP) — Throngs of revelers across Greece have attended end-of-Carnival celebrations for the first time in four years. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the festivities held before the beginning of Lent from taking place in 2020, 2021 and 2022. On the Greek island of Naxos, which hosts some of the most colorful Carnival events in Greece, the number of young people taking part soared this year. Many of the customs observed are based on rituals from celebrations of the changing seasons that predate antiquity, while others are more recent. In Orthodox Christian countries, Lent and Easter are celebrated at different times than in primarily Catholic countries

By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.