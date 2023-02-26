Voting continues in Nigeria, a day after polls due to close

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — People are still voting across Nigeria, one day after Africa’s most populous nation went to the polls to vote for presidential and parliamentary elections. Votes are being cast in Benue, Adamawa and Bayelsa states, while ballots are being tallied in places where voting is complete, with preliminary results expected as early as Sunday evening. Logistical and security challenges caused widespread delays across the country, leading to frustration among voters, some of whom waited overnight and still hadn’t voted by early Sunday. While Saturday’s election was largely peaceful, observers say there were at least 135 critical incidents, including eight reports of ballot snatching rendering those votes invalid and undermining the legitimacy of the country’s democracy.

