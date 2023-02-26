Walter Mirisch, Oscar-winning producer, dead at 101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Oscar winning film producer Walter Mirisch has died at age 101. Mirisch oversaw such classics as “Some Like It Hot,” “West Side Story” and “In the Heat of the Night.” The academy said Saturday that Mirisch died from natural causes on Friday in Los Angeles. An academy statement praised Mirisch as a ‘true visionary, both as a producer and an industry leader.” Mirisch had also served as academy president and an academy governor for many years. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.