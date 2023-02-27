Amid thaw, Egypt’s FM in quake-hit Turkey to show solidarity

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister arrived in Turkey on Monday to show solidarity with the quake-hit country, marking the first high-level visit from Egypt since relations started to improve after years of friction. Sameh Shoukry traveled to the southern Turkish city Mersin Monday from Syria — part of a two-legged trip seeking to convey Egypt’s solidarity with the earthquake-stricken populations. Diplomatic relations between Ankara and Cairo have been frosty for almost a decade. Erdogan was a close ally of Egypt’s previous Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the military amid widespread protests in 2013. Shoukry’s visit to Mersin coincided with the arrival of Egyptian aid at the city’s port.

