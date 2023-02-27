‘An absurdity’: Experts slam WHO’s excusal of misconduct

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Two experts appointed by the World Health Organization to investigate allegations that some of its staffers sexually abused women during an Ebola outbreak in Congo have dismissed the U.N. agency’s own efforts to excuse its handling of such misconduct as “an absurdity.” Some of the victimized women say nearly four years later they are still waiting for WHO to fire those responsible or be offered any financial compensation. The two experts also slammed WHO for its failure to punish any senior staffers linked to the abuse saying there is a “culture of impunity.” WHO says it has “zero tolerance” for misconduct and has created a new department to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation.

By MARIA CHENG and AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO Associated Press

