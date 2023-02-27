Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:50 PM

Arizona Republicans disavow wide-ranging bribery allegation

KTVZ

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican legislative leaders are racing to distance themselves from a presentation accusing a wide range of politicians, judges and government officials of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel. The allegations were first shared in a legislative hearing last week focused on elections. They caught fire over the weekend on social media, where they were shared by accounts that routinely publish unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. It was an embarrassment for an election fraud movement that has mostly found a sympathetic, or at least tolerant, ear among Arizona legislative Republicans.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

