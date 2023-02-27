Brazil delegation visits Amazon region where pair died

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — A delegation from the Brazilian government that includes widows of two slain men who had worked for justice for Indigenous Amazon peoples arrived in the remote region where the two were slain Monday in a symbolic retake of the place, now that a new government has taken office in Brazil. Under former President Jair Bolsonaro. a kind of lawlessness was encouraged that many blame for the murders. The new government of President Lula da Silva is trying to show it is a new day. Led by Sônia Guajajara, Brazil’s first minister of Indigenous Peoples, the delegation is trying to demonstrate a 180-degree departure from the former government’s encouragement for mining, agriculture, and Christian missionaries in Indigenous territories.

