Broadway’s ‘Parade’ fights hatred both onstage and off

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s so much darkness awaiting Ben Platt in his new Broadway role these days that he’s countered with a dash of brightness. He painted his dressing room pink. Platt deserves all the joy he can grab while playing the doomed lead anti-hero in the musical, “Parade,” about a Jewish man lynched in Atlanta in 1913. The musical is being revived just as the nation endures an increase in anti-Semitism, which has brought darkness to the theater’s front door. The show’s first preview was marred by a few neo-Nazi protesters outside.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.