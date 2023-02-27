Egypt’s top diplomat in Damascus, meets with Syria’s Assad

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus and promised to deliver more aid to the quake-hit country. Sameh Shoukry is Egypt’s most senior official to visit Syria since 2011. His visit on Monday comes a day after Cairo’s parliament speaker and top Arab lawmakers visited Assad in a push to end Syria’s political isolation. Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 after Assad’s government cracked down brutally on mass protests against his rule — an uprising that quickly descended into a brutal civil war. After this month’s massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria, many in the Mideast are eager to bring Syria back into the fold of Arab nations.

By ALBERT AJI and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

