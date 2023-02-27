Ensemble, assemble! ‘Everything’ cast celebrates SAG triumph

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a night to celebrate for the stars of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as it becomes the biggest movie in the awards multiverse. It took a long while for all the cast members to gather in the press room at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they won best ensemble to go with individual awards for Michelle Yeoh, Key Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. But they were all smiles and hugs once they assembled to pose for cameras. They may get to reassemble on Oscar night, where “Everything Everywhere” is the best picture favorite.

