Hundreds protest new proposed election law in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad to denounce a draft elections law that would increase the size of the country’s electoral districts. The current legislation, under which the 2021 election was held, breaks up each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts. The law, which was a key demand of the hundreds of thousands of protesters who took to the streets in late 2019, was seen as giving independent candidates a better chance at winning. Parliament is now considering a draft law that would return Iraq to having one electoral district per governorate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.