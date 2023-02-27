Macron: ‘New era’ in economic, military strategy in Africa

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to reduce the number of French troops in Africa as part of a “new security partnership.” He also said Monday he wants to roll out more ambitious economic policies, in a bid to boost France’s waning influence in the continent. Macron made a speech at the Elysee presidential palace before he begins an ambitious Africa trip on Wednesday to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo. He called for opening a “new era” in efforts to counter as France’s declining influence on the continent. French troops have had to withdraw from Mali, opening the door to Russian military contractors, and recently exited Burkina Faso which also appears to increasingly look towards Moscow.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.