UN chief points to ‘ massive’ rights violations in Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the United Nations says Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has triggered “the most massive violations of human rights” in the world today. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a speech in Geneva on Monday that the invasion has unleashed widespread death, destruction and displacement. The war has entered its second year with no end in sight. Russia has stabilized the front and is concentrating its efforts on capturing the rest of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas. Ukraine, meanwhile, hopes to use battle tanks and other new weapons pledged by the West to launch new counter-offensives and reclaim more of the occupied territory.

