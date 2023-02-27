Williamson becomes Democratic primary’s 1st Biden challenger

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bestselling self-help author Marianne Williamson has announced she’s running for president again next year. She becomes the first major Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden for his party’s nomination. Williamson also ran for president in 2020, bringing a quirky spiritualism to the race. She is formally kicking off her campaign in Washington on Saturday. Without mentioning former President Donald Trump, she noted in a Facebook post that his unconventional White House win makes it “odd for anyone to think they can know who can win the presidency.” Williamson plans to travel to early primary states, including New Hampshire, which is fighting to hold on to its first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

