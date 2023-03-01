Abortion opponents seek smaller changes in Kansas after vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Seven months after a decisive statewide vote affirmed abortion rights in Kansas, the Republican-controlled Legislature’s annual session in some ways looks a lot like previous ones, with multiple anti-abortion proposals. But key players are focusing on incremental changes, instead of a ban. Their biggest goal this year is getting more financial help for centers that discourage abortions while offering free pregnancy and post-pregnancy services. An income tax credit for donors is one of three proposals that have gained traction in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The other two deal with medical malpractice insurance and telemedicine abortions. But abortion-rights supporters argue even the limited changes being sought defy the will of voters.

