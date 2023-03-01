Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra

Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature soprano Anna Netrebko in a decision the orchestra said it made “due to public concerns.” Netrebko had been scheduled to perform with her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov, and mezzo-soprano I-Chiao Shih. The orchestra said in a statement that ticker buyers will be offered refunds. Netrebko was among classical music’s top draws until last year, when New York’s Metropolitan Opera dropped her after she refused to distance herself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 51-year-old Netrebko was born in Russia and lives in Vienna.

By The Associated Press

