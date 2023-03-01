Baltimore to pay $6M in latest police misconduct settlement

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore leaders have agreed to pay a $6 million settlement to the family of a driver who was killed during a 2010 police chase involving Gun Trace Task Force officers. The agreement reached Wednesday is the city’s latest payout resulting from flagrant misconduct by the rogue law enforcement unit. Officials said during a public meeting of the city’s spending board that Baltimore has spent $22.2 million to settle nearly 40 cases involving the Gun Trace Task Force. At least five more cases are pending. More than a dozen officers have been convicted in the scandal since 2017. Hundreds of cases that hinged on their testimony were later dropped.

