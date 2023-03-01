Biden faces split Congress, 1st veto as bipartisanship ebbs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready to speak to House Democrats in a private meeting later Wednesday. And he’ll do the same in a session with Democratic senators on Thursday. The gatherings come as Democrats confront the limits of their power in a newly divided Washington and see that their once sweeping agenda is now effectively stalled. Given the political divide, there aren’t many new initiatives for Biden to propose. But he’s determined not to see the party backslide into bickering and disappointment. Democrats appear ready to focus on a strategy of playing up what they’ve accomplished while portraying Republicans as being led by extremists beholden to the Trump-era “Make America Great Again” agenda.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.