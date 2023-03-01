Biden’s pick to lead FAA faces stormy confirmation hearing

President Joe Biden’s pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration is finally getting a chance to make the case for his stalled nomination. Phillip Washington testified Wednesday before a Senate committee that will eventually vote on his nomination. Senators are divided along party lines, with Republicans saying he doesn’t have enough aviation experience to run the FAA. Democrats defend the choice, noting that Washington has run Denver’s main airport since mid-2021. Charles Schumer, leader of the Senate Democrats, vows to to break a logjam that’s holding up the nomination, and clear the way for Washington’s confirmation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.